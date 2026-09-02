Sheikh Sultan Award for Celebrating the Spirit of Youth opens registration for 7th cycle

SHARJAH, 2nd September, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Sultan Award for Celebrating the Spirit of Youth, under the umbrella of the Rubu’ Qarn Foundation for Creating Future Leaders and Innovators, has officially launched its seventh cycle, continuing its mission to help youth discover their potential and develop their capabilities through meaningful experiences beyond the academic setting. Registration opened on 1 September to youth aged 13 to 18, including UAE citizens and residents of all nationalities, and will close on 1 May 2027.

Sheikh Sultan Award for Celebrating the Spirit of Youth is the first of its kind in the region and aims to encourage youth to develop their skills and broaden their experiences across four categories: Adventure, Volunteering, Skills, and Fitness & Wellbeing. Through these categories, the Award encourages participants to challenge themselves while strengthening their self-confidence, perseverance, initiative and sense of social responsibility.

The seventh cycle builds on the Award’s journey since its launch in 2019 by His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, in pursuit of a vision to nurture courageous youth who are unafraid to take on challenges, and a mission centred on recognising their potential and strengthening their capabilities and skills.

Aziza Ibrahim Al Mazmi, Director of Sheikh Sultan Award for Celebrating the Spirit of Youth, said: “Through its seventh cycle, the Award continues to provide youth with a practical platform to discover their capabilities, challenge themselves, set clear goals and work towards achieving them. The value of this experience lies in the opportunities it offers participants to learn through practice and acquire skills and values that contribute to developing greater confidence, independence and responsibility, while strengthening their ability to respond with positivity, confidence and competence.”

Al Mazmi added: “We look forward to enabling more youth across the UAE to benefit from the Award experience, with the support of families, schools, clubs, and youth and community organisations. These entities play an important role in creating an environment that encourages youth to take initiative, explore, develop themselves and participate actively in their communities.”

The Award enables participants to progress through three levels, Bronze, Silver and Gold, each with defined requirements, giving them the opportunity to choose the pathway that best aligns with their capabilities and goals and to progress steadily through their Award journey.

The Award’s categories provide an integrated experience built around the concept of discovering one’s passion, while supporting youth in developing their potential through diverse pathways. The Adventure category encourages participants to undertake new experiences that strengthen their planning, teamwork and sense of responsibility, while Volunteering promotes the values of giving, community service and active participation.

The Skills category helps participants discover their passions, acquire new skills and hone their abilities in areas of their choice, while Fitness & Wellbeing encourages an active and balanced lifestyle, contributing to the holistic development of youth’s capabilities and character.

Participation in the seventh cycle is subject to the Award’s approved terms and conditions, which set out the eligibility, registration and completion requirements for each level. Participants must be between 13 and 18 years of age as of 1 September and may not register for more than one medal during the same cycle.