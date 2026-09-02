Jordan Armed Forces dealt with 13 ballistic missiles launched from Iran

AMMAN, 2nd September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF) spokesperson announced that Jordan, over the past several hours, was targeted by a missile attack that originated from Iranian territory.

The spokesperson said Jordanian air defence systems dealt with 13 ballistic missiles that entered the Kingdom’s airspace, intercepting and destroying 10 of them successfully, while three missiles fell in remote areas far from populated centres.

In a statement carried by Jordan News Agency (Petra), the spokesperson noted that the response to the attack was carried out in accordance with established operational procedures, and that no injuries or loss of life was reported.

Meanwhile, specialised teams have been dispatched to areas where missile debris had fallen in order to take the necessary measures to ensure public safety.

The Jordan Armed Forces stressed that its units and formations continue to carry out their duties around the clock, and that surveillance and air defence systems remain on high alert and readiness to respond to any threat, in order to safeguard the Kingdom’s security, the safety of its citizens, and the sovereignty of its airspace.