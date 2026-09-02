US LNG exports rose 23% in first half of 2026

WASHINGTON, 2nd September, 2026 (WAM) -- The US liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports averaged 17.4 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d) in the first six months of the year, 23% more than the same period in 2025. According to estimates by US Energy Information Administration's latest Short-Term Energy Outlook, US LNG exports will average 17.3 Bcf/d in the second half of 2026 (2H26) before rising to 18.7 Bcf/d in 1H27.

Export capacity additions from startup production at new terminals and expansions at existing terminals boosted LNG exports at the fastest rate since the United States began large-scale exports in 2016.

Plaquemines LNG is exporting at full capacity, and Corpus Christi Stage 3 is currently exporting from six of seven liquefaction trains. These terminals, when complete, will increase nominal US export capacity by a combined 4.0 Bcf/d. Golden Pass LNG began exports in April 2026 and is expected to increase exports from Train 1 through the end of 2026, adding another 0.7 Bcf/d of nominal export capacity. Golden Pass LNG Train 2 is expected to be completed in late 2026.