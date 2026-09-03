Abu Dhabi Housing Authority opens booking for 1,500 homes in West Baniyas

ABU DHABI, 3rd September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Housing Authority Wednesday announced the commencement of the booking and sales process for 1,500 residential units in the West Baniyas Housing Project, marking a strategic shift in how citizens acquire housing benefits in the emirate by allowing beneficiaries to directly select their preferred homes within the development.

Developed by Modon Properties, the West Baniyas Housing Project offers an integrated community ecosystem designed to meet the long-term needs of UAE nationals, with overall construction scheduled for completion during the second quarter of 2027. All housing units in the development have been designed to accommodate future physical expansions to support evolving family sizes over time.

The authority has adopted a phased digital booking mechanism based on citizenship benefit types, family size, and financial capacity, while incorporating first- and second-degree family data to allow eligible relatives to secure neighboring properties in line with the objectives of the Year of the Family initiative.

The initial phase opens exclusively to housing grant beneficiaries and their eligible family members, followed by a second phase dedicated to deferred housing purchase loan recipients, who may select homes matching their loan allocation or opt for higher-tier units by paying the difference.

The final phase will open to standard housing purchase loan recipients under established regulatory guidelines, with eligible citizens receiving personalised access links via direct SMS text messaging.