Wall Street rebounds as Dow Jones rises 299 points

NEW YORK, 3rd September, 2026 (WAM) -- US equity markets logged gains on Wednesday, recouping a share of the losses accumulated across the prior three trading sessions.

The benchmark S&P 500 advanced 0.46%, adding 35.35 points to settle at 7,666.82, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite edged up 0.46%, or 120.07 points, to finish at 26,219.85.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average picked up 0.56%, climbing 299.37 points to close at 53,066.25.

The slight recovery followed three consecutive sessions of broad market pullbacks driven by elevated Treasury yields, rising crude oil prices, and geopolitical volatility. Investor sentiment steadied as traders digested the Federal Reserve's latest Beige Book and private employment figures ahead of upcoming nonfarm payrolls data.