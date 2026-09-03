Arab League warns Iranian escalation directly threatens regional security

CAIRO, 3rd September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Arab League has warned against the severe consequences of ongoing Iranian escalation across the region, stressing that it poses a direct threat to regional security and risks broadening the conflict.

In a statement issued Wednesday, the AL General Secretariat condemned renewed attacks on several Arab nations, citing them as a violation of state sovereignty and territorial integrity that undermines de-escalation efforts.

It urged an immediate halt to all aggression, calling on all sides to exercise maximum restraint and return to political negotiations to restore regional stability.