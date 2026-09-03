Egypt, China call for regional de-escalation, stability

CAIRO, 3rd September, 2026 (WAM) -- Egypt and China have called for reduced tensions and escalation in the Gulf and Middle East regions, urging stronger dialogue and political consensus to address regional security concerns.

In a joint statement issued on Wednesday during the state visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to Egypt, both nations emphasised the necessity of comprehensive political settlements for geopolitical crises across the Middle East, while reinforcing principles of good neighborliness, state sovereignty, and non-interference in internal affairs.

Both sides highlighted the importance of enhancing political and security coordination on regional and international issues, advocating for peace, stability, and adherence to the UN Charter and international law.

Egypt and China also affirmed that the primary responsibility for the security and governance of the Red Sea rests with its littoral states, stressing the need for regional cooperation to guarantee freedom of navigation and international trade.