Ministry of Interior, National Human Rights Institution discuss strengthening cooperation

ABU DHABI, 3rd September, 2026 (WAM) -- Major General Khalifa Hareb Al Khaili, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior, has received Dr. Salem Suhail Al Neyadi, Chairperson of the National Human Rights Institution, as part of efforts to strengthen cooperation and coordination between the two sides.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed issues of mutual interest and explored opportunities to enhance cooperation in support of their shared objectives.

The meeting also addressed ways to strengthen institutional partnerships and exchange expertise in relevant fields to support joint efforts and initiatives.

Both sides emphasised the importance of continued coordination and further developing areas of cooperation to serve their shared objectives and the public interest.