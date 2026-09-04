Ahmed bin Zayed Foundation contributes AED3 million to 'Chivalrous Knight 3' for Gaza relief

ABU DHABI, 3rd September, 2026 (WAM) -- As part of the UAE’s ongoing humanitarian initiatives supporting Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, the Ahmed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation has pledged AED3 million to Operation Chivalrous Knight 3.

Under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE continues to support humanitarian and relief efforts, guided by its deeply rooted values of giving and its commitment to delivering assistance to those in need, reflecting its emphasis on safeguarding human life and dignity.

Within this context and under the patronage of Sheikha Moza bint Suhail Al Khaili, the donation was presented during a ceremony at Erth Abu Dhabi by Sheikh Zayed bin Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan on behalf of the foundation. The funding will be divided equally across three relief programmes, providing AED1 million each for food parcels, health kits, and prosthetic limbs.

In remarks on the occasion, Sheikh Zayed bin Saif affirmed that giving is a deeply rooted approach and an intrinsic value in the UAE, instilled by the late Founding Father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and carried forward by the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

"Under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE continues to take its humanitarian mission to broader horizons, responding wherever duty calls and taking the initiative whenever the need arises, in the belief that human life and dignity are at the heart and ultimate purpose of humanitarian action," he continued.

He noted that the pledge honours the legacy of the late Sheikh Ahmed bin Zayed Al Nahyan by reinforcing the nation's unwavering commitment to alleviating human suffering and preserving dignity.

He expressed his thanks and appreciation to those overseeing 'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3', the teams working in the field, and everyone contributing to delivering the UAE's humanitarian assistance to those in need.

The ceremony concluded with an exhibition showcasing samples of the food items, medical kits, and prosthetic equipment designated for field distribution.