Abu Dhabi to host inaugural EuroLeague Basketball SuperCup at Etihad Arena in September

ABU DHABI, 4th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi will host the inaugural Euroleague Basketball SuperCup on September 18th -19th at Etihad Arena, Yas Island, bringing together top-level sporting competition with a range of cultural, tourism and entertainment experiences, offering fans an integrated weekend experience in the emirate.

The tournament will feature four leading clubs: reigning EuroLeague champion Olympiacos Piraeus, 2025 EuroLeague champion Fenerbahce Tarfin Istanbul, 2026 finalist Real Madrid, the record 11-time European champion, and Dubai Basketball, representing the UAE.

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) announced that the semi-finals will begin on Friday, 18th September, with Olympiacos Piraeus facing Fenerbahce Tarfin Istanbul at 18:00 GST, followed by Dubai Basketball against Real Madrid at 21:00 GST.

The following day, the third-place game will take place at 18:00 GST, followed by the Final at 21:00 GST, when the champion of the inaugural Euroleague Basketball SuperCup will be crowned.

With the games taking place in the evening, Abu Dhabi offers tournament visitors the opportunity to spend the daytime exploring some of its leading tourism, cultural and entertainment destinations. These include Yas Island's renowned attractions, such as Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi and Yas Waterworld, as well as driving experiences at Yas Marina Circuit.

Nearby Yas Bay Waterfront also offers a wide range of restaurants serving cuisines from around the world.

The Saadiyat Cultural District is home to several major cultural landmarks, including Louvre Abu Dhabi, teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi, Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi and Zayed National Museum, offering visitors opportunities to explore the UAE's cultural and human heritage alongside diverse artistic and interactive experiences.

Tournament visitors can also explore some of the capital's most prominent landmarks, including Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque and Qasr Al Watan, which offer experiences reflecting the values of tolerance and openness while highlighting aspects of the UAE's history and cultural heritage.

Yas Island offers a range of hotels and resorts close to Etihad Arena and its attractions, while Al Raha Beach and Saadiyat Island provide additional accommodation options combining convenient access to the tournament with beaches and cultural attractions.

By hosting the Euroleague Basketball SuperCup, Abu Dhabi offers an integrated experience combining sport, culture and entertainment, further reinforcing its position as a global destination for major sporting events.