UAE Pro League announces Best Monthly Awards winners for August

ABU DHABI, 4th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Pro League has announced the winners of the Best Monthly Awards for August 2026 in the ADNOC Pro League, recognising outstanding performances across the categories of Best Player, Best Goalkeeper and Best Coach following the opening three matchweeks of the 2026-27 season.

The Best Player award was claimed by Al Ain’s midfielder Matias Palacios following a series of impressive performances that helped his side secure three consecutive victories and collect the maximum nine points from their opening three matches.

Palacios finished ahead of Bani Yas’ Youssoufou Niakate, Shabab Al Ahli’s Guilherme Da Silva (Bala), Al Wasl’s Nicolas Gimenez, United’s Willy Semedo and Al Jazira’s Milson.

In the Best Goalkeeper category, Al Ain’s Khalid Eisa secured the award after a string of standout displays during his side’s perfect start to the season.

Khalid Eisa finished ahead of Shabab Al Ahli’s Hamad Almeqbaali and Al Jazira’s Ersin Destanoglu.

The Best Coach award for August was won by United head coach Andrea Pirlo, who made an impressive start to his first ADNOC Pro League campaign by guiding his team to two victories in their opening three matches.

Pirlo finished ahead of Al Ain head coach Vladimir Ivić, Shabab Al Ahli’s André Jardine and Al Jazira’s Cosmin Olăroiu.