165 athletes to represent UAE at Aichi–Nagoya 2026 Asian Games

DUBAI, 4th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Olympic Committee has announced details of the UAE’s participation in the 20th Asian Games, to be held in Aichi–Nagoya, Japan, from 19 September to 4 October 2026, with more than 11,000 athletes and 6,000 coaches and officials representing 45 countries over 16 days of competition.

The Games will feature 43 sports and 71 disciplines, with 1,407 medals to be awarded across 469 events.

The UAE will be represented by 165 athletes, comprising 117 male and 48 female athletes, who will compete across 23 sports and disciplines: athletics, swimming, taekwondo, padel tennis, football, esports, equestrian — show jumping and dressage — cycling, archery, rowing, sailing, fencing, golf, shooting, judo, modern pentathlon, triathlon, jiu-jitsu, rugby, weightlifting, boxing and karate.

This was announced during a press conference held by the UAE Olympic Committee at its headquarters in Dubai this morning, Thursday, in the presence of Faris Mohammed Al Mutawa, Secretary General of the UAE Olympic Committee, and Dr Nasser Al Tamimi, Board Member of the UAE Olympic Committee and Chairman of the Technical Committee, alongside representatives of the participating sports federations and a number of media representatives.

Faris Al Mutawa underlined the importance of the UAE’s participation in both events in sustaining the presence of UAE sport on the continental and Olympic stages. He noted that the next phase presents a renewed opportunity for athletes to deliver their best performances and build on the achievements recorded in previous editions.

In his opening remarks at the press conference, Dr Nasser Al Tamimi also emphasised the significance of the UAE’s upcoming participation in Aichi-Nagoya 2026 and Dakar 2026, describing them as two important milestones in the journey of UAE sport.

He noted that the Asian Games are among the most prominent continental sporting events, while the Youth Olympic Games serve as an important platform for gaining experience and developing a new generation of athletes capable of continuing the UAE’s record of achievement.

Al Tamimi added that the UAE Olympic Committee, in cooperation with the sports federations, continues to provide the best possible conditions for the participating national teams and athletes, supporting their readiness and enabling them to perform at their best and represent the UAE in a manner befitting its sporting standing.

Ahmed Al Tayeb, Director of the Technical and Sports Affairs Department at the UAE Olympic Committee, reviewed the key figures and technical details related to the UAE’s participation in both events, including the number of athletes and sports involved, the UAE’s historical milestones at the Asian Games, and the technical, administrative and organisational preparations for both delegations.

Ahmed Al Tayeb, Director of Technical and Sports Affairs Department at the UAE Olympic Committee, opened the press conference by conveying the greetings of Faris Mohammed Al Mutawa, Secretary-General of the Committee, along with his sincere wishes for success and excellence to all athletes and accompanying teams, as they continue to deliver strong results at the continental level and add to the UAE’s medal tally, which began at the Hiroshima 1994 Asian Games.

The UAE’s participation in modern pentathlon and padel tennis will mark the country’s first appearance in both sports in Asian Games history, representing a new milestone that reflects the expanding scope of the UAE’s presence at the continental event.

The UAE men’s national football team will open the country’s campaign at the Games against Iran on 16 September, after being drawn in Group B alongside China, DPR Korea and Iran.

During the press conference, Ahmed Al Tayeb also reviewed details of the UAE’s participation in the fourth edition of the Youth Olympic Games, to be hosted by Dakar, the Senegalese capital, from 31 October to 13 November 2026, making Senegal the first country in Africa to host an Olympic sporting event.

Al Tayeb highlighted the importance of this sporting event, in which the UAE has participated without interruption since the inaugural edition in Singapore in 2010, followed by the second edition in Nanjing, China, in 2014, and the third edition in Buenos Aires, Argentina, in 2018. The Buenos Aires edition saw the UAE win its first medal in Youth Olympic Games history, through rider Omar Al Marzouqi, who claimed silver in show jumping.

The UAE will be represented at the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games by 15 athletes, comprising 9 male and 6 female athletes, who will compete in 10 sports: athletics, archery, triathlon, boxing, equestrian, swimming, fencing, cycling, judo and badminton.

The Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games will be held across three host cities — Dakar, Diamniadio and Saly — with 2,700 athletes competing in 25 sports across 151 events.

The UAE Olympic Committee recently held a joint coordination meeting with representatives of sports federations to review the latest preparations and arrangements for the UAE’s participation in the 20th Asian Games.

The meeting reviewed various aspects of the UAE’s participation, including the administrative, technical and organisational arrangements for the national teams and athletes, as well as coordination on the requirements and procedures to be completed during the coming period to further enhance the readiness of the UAE delegation for the continental event.