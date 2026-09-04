GCCSG: Agriculture, food security ecosystem in GCC states remain strategic priority, fundamental pillar of joint Gulf action

MANAMA, 4th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), underscored that the agriculture and food security ecosystem in the GCC member states represents a strategic priority and a fundamental pillar in the journey of joint Gulf action.

"This stems from the GCC states' commitment to developing agricultural and food production, enhancing the sustainability and efficient utilisation of natural resources, elevating their capacity to secure food needs, and bolstering their readiness to face all developments and challenges," he stated.

Albudaiwi's remarks came during the 38th Meeting of the Committee of Agricultural Cooperation and Food Security in the GCC States, held on Thursday (3 September 2026), in the Bahraini capital, Manama.

"The GCC member states' commitment to developing agricultural and food production was embodied in the outcomes of the 19th Consultative Meeting of the Supreme Council, held in Jeddah on 28 April 2026, and the supreme directives issued therein to elevate the readiness and capability of the GCC states to confront crises and challenges, including studying the establishment of GCC strategic storage zones," he explained.

In the same context, the GCC Secretary General highlighted the qualitative initiatives and programmes witnessed across the GCC states in agriculture and food security, reflecting their firm commitment to bolstering food security and building a sustainable Gulf food ecosystem capable of facing challenges and changes.

"In this regard, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has enhanced the utilisation of innovation and agricultural technologies in developing qualitative crops that support sustainable local production, in cooperation with the International Center for Biosaline Agriculture (ICBA),'' he noted.

The Kingdom of Bahrain, he added, continues its efforts to develop the agricultural sector and support local production and agricultural projects; the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is working to strengthen strategic food reserves, develop early warning systems, support sustainable agricultural production, and reduce food loss and waste; the Sultanate of Oman continues to adopt programmes and projects aimed at boosting local production, developing value chains, and enhancing private sector participation; the State of Qatar is pressing ahead with the implementation of its National Food Security Strategy 2030; and the State of Kuwait is working to support agricultural production and reinforce its strategic food reserves," he pointed out.

He underlined that these efforts constitute a fundamental tributary to achieving the objectives of the GCC Food Security Strategy and enhancing the capability of the GCC states to build a more integrated, resilient, and sustainable Gulf food ecosystem.