OpenAI launches Astra, its powerful new AI model

WASHINGTON, 4th September, 2026 (WAM) -- OpenAI introduced GPT‑6 Astra, on Thursday, its latest AI model and — according to the company — its most powerful and capable one yet.

OpenAI claims that Astra represents “a new frontier on computer and browser use,” and that it handles tasks with unmatched “speed, accuracy, and safety.”

''Astra is our most aligned model, with substantial improvements in understanding user intent and model behavior—you can delegate tasks with greater confidence in Astra’s judgment. As one way that we test this, we built a new evaluation informed by the Hugging Face incident that evaluates whether a model facing a difficult or impossible task will go beyond its intended scope. Compared to GPT‑5.6 Sol, which without production safeguards went beyond the authorized target 48% of the time, GPT‑6 Astra did this in 0% of cases, '' the company said.

The model is being made available Thursday to OpenAI customers that use Daybreak, its cybersecurity programme. Over the next week, it will also become available through OpenAI’s paid plans — including Pro, Plus, Enterprise, and Business accounts — as well as through its API.

OpenAI president Greg Brockman said that Astra was the company’s “most intelligent and, also very importantly, our most aligned model yet.”

He added that it “brings together years of our research and big bets, with each breakthrough having built on the last” and that it represents a “real shift in what kind of work people can delegate to AI and how it can empower them.”