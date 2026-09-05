UN adopts resolution to correct world map representation

NEW YORK, 4th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Nations General Assembly has adopted a new resolution calling for more accurate and balanced representation of the relative sizes of continents on world maps, particularly Africa, in a move aimed at addressing historical distortions in cartographic representation.

In a recorded vote on Friday, the resolution received the support of 107 countries. It addresses global mapping systems, noting that some widely used map projections, particularly the Mercator projection, relatively distort the size of areas far from the equator, including Africa and other parts of the Global South, making them appear smaller than their actual area.

The resolution notes that the Mercator projection, developed in the 16th century for maritime navigation, remains widely used in educational, media, digital and official materials despite the distortions it creates in representing land areas.

The General Assembly acknowledged that these distortions are not merely technical but may also influence educational, cultural, geopolitical and economic perceptions of the relative sizes of continents. It said correcting them could contribute to more accurate geographical understanding and help address certain historical biases.

The resolution supports the use of the Equal Earth map projection as an option that provides a more accurate representation of the sizes of continental landmasses. It encourages member states, international organisations and relevant entities to adopt equal-area projections where accurate representation of continental sizes is important.

It also calls on UN agencies, including UNESCO, the United Nations Development Programme and the United Nations Committee of Experts on Global Geospatial Information Management, to cooperate with the African Union and academia to develop more accurate standards and practices in mapping and geospatial information.

The resolution further encourages countries to integrate critical education on cartographic principles into school curricula and raise awareness among educational and scientific institutions and the media about biases resulting from map projections.

The resolution was adopted after a group of African countries submitted the draft in August as part of broader efforts to ensure more accurate representation of Africa in maps, educational materials and digital platforms.

The resolution does not prohibit the use of the traditional and widely used Mercator projection, nor does it require countries to adopt Equal Earth, a modern map projection designed to represent the actual areas of continents more accurately.