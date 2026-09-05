Nepal floods death toll reaches 1,287 as losses hit $2.56 bn

KATHMANDU, 5th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Nepalese police said on Friday that the death toll from floods, landslides and mudslides that swept across the country last week had risen to 1,287, while 5,083 people remain missing.

Authorities estimated damage to property, homes and infrastructure at around 387.5 billion Nepalese rupees (US$2.56 billion). Around 7,500 homes were completely destroyed, while some 20,000 homes will need to be rebuilt.

The disaster, which struck on 26th August, destroyed villages, caused widespread damage to roads and infrastructure, and displaced thousands of people.