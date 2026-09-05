Malaysia declares emergency in Sarawak over air pollution, closes 647 schools

KUALA LUMPUR, 5th September, 2026 (WAM)-- Malaysia on Friday declared a state of emergency in the Serian district of Sarawak after air pollution caused by thick haze from fires in neighbouring Indonesia reached hazardous levels.

Authorities said the Air Pollutant Index (API) in Serian reached 519, exceeding the critical level of 500, prompting the emergency declaration and the closure of 647 schools from Monday until at least the end of next week.

The decision was taken at the request of the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee to safeguard public health and safety.