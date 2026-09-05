US diesel prices hit all-time high of $5.85 per gallon

WASHINGTON, 5th September, 2026 (WAM) -- US diesel prices scaled a record high on Friday, with data from the American Automobile Association (AAA) showing average pump prices hitting $5.85 per gallon, compared to $3.71 a year earlier.

The auto club attributed the surge in fuel costs to ongoing supply disruptions across the Middle East.

Meanwhile, the national average for regular gasoline climbed to $4.15 per gallon. While elevated, the rate remains below the record $5.05 per gallon recorded in 2022.