Explosion at Bolivia military base kills at least 10, dozens injured

LA PAZ, 5th September, 2026 (WAM) -- At least 10 people were killed and dozens more injured on ​Friday after an explosion at a military ‌barracks in the Bolivian municipality of Viacha, about 30 km from La Paz, local authorities said.

Viacha health director Rita Nebraska told local television that between 10 and 15 people were believed to ​have died in the incident, while 62 ​people were injured. Fourteen of the wounded were transferred to hospitals ‌in ⁠La Paz, including a girl with third-degree burns, she said.

Ambulances, ⁠medical teams and police were deployed to the military complex to assess ​the damage and evacuate the wounded to ​health ⁠centres.

Nebraska said firefighters had warned that a heat source remained at the site, raising the risk of ⁠another ​explosion, and urged residents to ​stay at least 150 metres away.