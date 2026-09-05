Russia registers new locally developed smallpox drug Neokh-14

MOSCOW, 5th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Anna Popova, head of the Russian Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing (Rospotrebnadzor), announced that Russia has officially registered a new locally developed drug against smallpox, named Neokh-14.

Popova stated that the drug has proven effective and is used to treat infections caused by the smallpox virus, as well as monkeypox and cowpox.

She added that Neokh-14 was developed at the State Research Centre of Virology and Biotechnology 'Vector', which operates under the Russian Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection.

Smallpox is a contagious viral disease that the World Health Organisation declared eradicated in 1980. However, concerns about its spread have resurfaced in recent years following monkeypox outbreaks in several countries.

In response, Russia has intensified efforts to develop new drugs and vaccines to counter any potential spread of the virus.