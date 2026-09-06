German company launches its first rocket into space as Europe enters satellite race

OSLO, 5th September, 2026 (WAM) -- German startup Isar Aerospace today launched its first rocket into space from a site in Arctic Norway, bringing Europe closer to providing satellite launch services from its own territory.

The uncrewed Spectrum rocket was billed as the first orbital flight from Europe, as several countries, including Sweden and Britain, seek a share of the growing commercial space missions market.

The rocket lifted off from Andøya Spaceport in Arctic Norway and was designed to carry small and medium-sized payloads.

Isar said the mission carried five small satellites and an in-flight technology experiment. It was the company’s second launch attempt, coming 18 months after its first rocket crashed and exploded shortly after lifting off from the same site. No one was injured in that incident.

The Bavarian company said today’s launch was intended to be “the vehicle’s qualification mission and its first flight carrying payloads”.

Isar said it had secured approximately €200 million from the European Space Agency last week to help fund the development of new rockets and expand its testing and launch infrastructure. It added that it was developing a second launch site in Canada.

Daniel Metzler, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Isar Aerospace, said in a statement ahead of today’s launch that access to space remained one of the biggest constraints facing the space industry and national security infrastructure.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz visited Isar’s launch site in March, underlining Europe’s efforts to achieve greater autonomy amid upheaval in the global order.