Prime Ministers of Qatar and Lebanon discuss regional developments

DOHA, 6th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani held a phone call with Prime Minister of the Lebanese Republic Dr. Nawaf Salam.

According to Qatar News Agency (QNA), the ministers discussed the cooperative relations between the two countries and ways to support and enhance them, and the latest regional developments, particularly diplomatic efforts and joint coordination to de-escalate tensions and enhance security and stability in the region.

During the call, the Qatari Prime Minister reaffirmed the State of Qatar's support for all diplomatic efforts and initiatives aimed at reaching a solution that guarantees freedom of maritime navigation and paves the way for a comprehensive agreement that would bring lasting peace to the region.

He also reiterated Qatar's firm position in support of Lebanon's stability and territorial integrity, as well as its continued support for the Lebanese people.