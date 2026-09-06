Egypt, Oman FMs discuss efforts to ease regional tensions

CAIRO, 6th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Egyptian Expatriates, Badr Abdelatty, held a telephone conversation with his Omani counterpart Badr bin Hamad al Busaidi, to discuss efforts aimed at easing regional tensions, resuming US-Iran negotiations and protecting maritime navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.

“During a phone call on Saturday, September 5, 2026, the two ministers exchanged views on regional developments and diplomatic efforts to restore calm and stability,” according to the Egyptian Foreign Ministry.

Abdelatty called for an end to the current escalation and urged all sides to avoid actions that could increase tensions and threaten regional security.

The talks also addressed developments in the Strait of Hormuz and their impact on regional security and the global economy.

Both ministers stressed the need to ensure the safety of maritime navigation through the strategic waterway and maintain the uninterrupted flow of international trade and energy supplies.