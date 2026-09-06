US-Russian talks at Kremlin on proposals to resolve Ukraine conflict

MOSCOW, KYIV, 6th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin’s meeting with American negotiators on Ukraine, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, lasted for three hours and ten minutes, Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said.

"The meeting lasted more than three hours, or more precisely, 3 hours and 10 minutes. It was substantive, constructive, extremely frank and trusting," he noted according to TASS.

"Discussion of extremely serious issues continued both at the [working] table and in an informal setting at the dining table," Ushakov added.

Ushakov reminded that US envoys Witkoff and Kushner arrived in Moscow on September·5 following instructions from US President Donald Trump who instructed to continue the dialogue on resolving the crisis in Ukraine and to discuss other pressing issues.

"It has been their eighth visit to our country. The US representatives were received by President Vladimir Putin, and at the very beginning of the meeting, he publicly stated his praise over this intermediary channel of negotiations and the role of the US negotiators," Ushakov stated.

He said Putin told the envoys that Russia would achieve its objectives and that the “root causes” of the conflict needed to be resolved.

Putin, Ushakov said, reaffirmed Russia’s readiness to continue working with the US to seek a political and diplomatic solution to the Ukraine conflict.

The Russian president also stressed the need to address the “root causes” of the war and spoke about the battlefield advances of Russian forces and his confidence that Moscow would achieve its objectives, according to the Kremlin aide.

These diplomatic moves coincided with the agreement on a mutual three-day ceasefire between Moscow and Kyiv, aimed at ensuring the safe passage of envoys to the Ukrainian capital today, Sunday, to present their proposals to the Ukrainian leadership. This comes as the battlefronts witness a mutual escalation involving drone strikes that have resulted in casualties and material damage.