Qatar's Export Unit Value Index increases by 17.64% in Q2 2026 despite regional challenges

DOHA, 6th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Qatar's Export Unit Value Index (EXUVI) for the second quarter of 2026 recorded an increase of 17.64% compared to the corresponding quarter of 2025 (Q2 2025), a rise of 6.45% compared to the first quarter of 2026 (Q1 2026).

The increase reflects higher unit values of exported goods and demonstrates the resilience of the Qatari economy amid international developments, despite regional economic and geopolitical challenges, as well as the associated volatility in global markets and supply chains, said the National Planning Council (NPC) in a press release.

Regarding the index composition, each main group is assigned a relative weight based on its value in the base year (2018). The Mineral Fuels, Lubricants and Related Materials group had the largest relative weight at 88.77%, followed by Chemicals and Related Products at 8.04%, while Manufactured Goods Classified Chiefly by Material ranked third at 2.63%. Together, these three groups account for approximately 99.5% of the total EXUVI weight.

The increase in the EXUVI was driven by gains recorded across eight main groups, led by Chemicals and Related Products at 34.73%, followed by Mineral Fuels, Lubricants and Related Materials at 4.25%, Manufactured Goods Classified Chiefly by Material at 3.31%, Crude Materials, Inedible, Except Fuels at 3.14%, Miscellaneous Manufactured Articles at 1.92%, Beverages and Tobacco at 1.00%, Machinery and Transport Equipment at 0.50%, and Food and Live Animals at 0.46%.

A decrease of 1.00% was recorded in only one group Commodities and Transactions Not Classified Elsewhere in SITC. The Animal and Vegetable Oils, Fats and Waxes group remained unchanged during Q2 2026.