UAE Search and Rescue Team commences field operations in flood-affected areas in Nepal

KATHMANDU, 6th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Search and Rescue Team has begun its field operations in the Rasuwa area of the Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal, as part of the UAE’s humanitarian efforts to support the Nepalese authorities in search and rescue operations and in responding to the aftermath of the devastating floods that struck the country.

The team is working in direct coordination with the relevant Nepalese authorities, deploying its search and rescue capabilities to affected sites in the Rasuwa area. It is conducting search and field-survey operations using advanced equipment and technologies, in addition to deploying drones for aerial photography and surveying and for producing three-dimensional maps. These capabilities support efforts to access affected areas and identify search locations.

Hamoud Al Afari, Director of UAE Relief Operations, said that the UAE team’s commencement of its duties reflects the UAE’s commitment to harnessing its capabilities and expertise to support those affected in Nepal, while working alongside the authorities and specialized teams on the ground.

He added: “We are coordinating with the Nepalese authorities to direct search and rescue capabilities to the areas most in need, while making use of the advanced technologies available to the team to support and accelerate search operations and efforts to locate missing persons.”

Since beginning its operations on the ground, the UAE Search and Rescue Team has played a pivotal role in overcoming obstacles and providing continuous relief support across various disaster-affected areas. This humanitarian effort has continued despite the challenges of reaching areas and villages where essential infrastructure and basic necessities have been destroyed by floods and landslides.

These efforts are being carried out alongside the UAE’s continued provision of humanitarian and relief assistance to those affected, as part of an integrated response that reflects the UAE’s longstanding approach to supporting countries and peoples during crises and disasters.