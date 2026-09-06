Indonesia's Anak Krakatau eruption halts flights, schools, fishing

JAKARTA, 6th September, 2026 (WAM) -- An eruption of Indonesia's Mount Anak Krakatau caused six airports to suspend flight ​operations on Sunday, affecting hundreds of flights at Jakarta's main airport, after some school activities and fishing were halted, Reuters reported.

Ash ​reached as high as 6,000 metres on the Java side of the volcano and 15,000 metres on the Sumatra side ⁠and some parts of Banten province in Java, meteorological agency BMKG said in a post on its website.

The disaster mitigation agency, BNPB, urges the public to remain calm while increasing vigilance. In the event of ashfall, people are advised to wear masks and eye protection, reduce outdoor activities, cover water sources and exercise caution when driving, as volcanic ash can reduce visibility.