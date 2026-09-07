Barcelona sweep to victory, Arsenal defeat Chelsea as Everton hold United

LONDON-VALENCIA, , 6th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Barcelona produced a dominant La Liga display on Sunday, cruising to a 5-0 victory over Valencia to maintain their strong early-season momentum at the top of the table.

In the Premier League, Arsenal maintained their flawless start to the season with a 2-1 win over Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium. Chelsea took an early lead before Arsenal rallied with two unanswered goals to move to nine points alongside Manchester City at the summit, leaving Chelsea on six.

Meanwhile, Everton secured a 2-2 draw against Manchester United at the Hill Dickinson Stadium courtesy of a stoppage-time equalizer. The result leaves Everton on five points and Manchester United on four.