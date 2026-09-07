UAE’s Chimaev pins Woodley in 94 seconds at Moscow Wrestling Tournament

MOSCOW, 7th September, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE representative Khamzat Chimaev needed just one minute and 34 seconds to pin former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in the headline bout of the Real American Freestyle tournament in Moscow.

The showcase in the Russian capital brought together high-profile Olympic and world wrestling talent. Two-time Olympic gold winner Abdulrashid Sadulaev earned an 8-6 win over the United States' Zac Braunagel, while Kyle Snyder successfully defended his title by topping Akhmed Tazhudinov 11-5. Kyle Dake also held onto his championship strap, edging Mahamedkhabib Kadzimahamedau 7-6.

Dominant technical superiority decisions of 10-0 were recorded by Jordan Burroughs over Magomed Kurbanaliev and Kennedy Blades over Vusala Parfianovich. Bo Nickal outpointed Shirvani Muradov 11-8, whereas Jason Nolf progressed past Ismail Khaniev on criteria after finishing locked at 5-5.

Elsewhere on the card, Sharabutdin "Shara Bullet" Magomedov picked up an 11-3 victory against Neiman Gracie, Yusuf Raisov stopped Marif Piraev 12-2 on technical superiority, and Pouya Rahmani defeated Anatoly Malykhin 10-3. Zahid Valencia claimed a 9-5 decision against Ibragim Kadiev, while Vito Arujau delivered a commanding 13-3 technical superiority triumph over Olympic champion Soslan Ramonov.