Falcon sets world auction record at AED2.1 million in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 7th September, 2026 (WAM) --An Gyr Pure Ultra White falcon achieved a record-breaking sale of AED 2.1 million ($571,000) at the final falcon auction of the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX) 2026, making it the highest value a falcon has ever been auctioned for.

Bidders competed for the prized Gyr Pure Ultra White falcon, which originated from the United States, with the winning bid setting the highest price a falcon has ever been auctioned for.

The Gyr Pure Ultra White is prized for its exceptionally rare white plumage, pure lineage, and striking appearance, making it the most sought-after falcons in the ADIHEX falcon auctions this year.

The ADIHEX falcon auctions have been one of the exhibition’s most anticipated events, demonstrating the prestige of falconry in Emirati heritage and the strong international demand for exceptional birds of prey.

Through its dedicated programmes, competitions and exhibitions, the event continues to promote the cultural significance of falconry while supporting its preservation for future generations.

ADIHEX has long served as a gathering place for falconers, breeders, collectors and enthusiasts, celebrating and preserving the ancient tradition of falconry as a cornerstone of Emirati and Gulf heritage.