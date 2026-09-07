Saddadd claims historic Grosser Preis von Baden victory in Germany

BADEN-BADEN, Germany, 7th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Saddadd, owned by H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, landed the Group 1 Grosser Preis von Baden at Iffezheim Racecourse in Baden-Baden, Germany, on Sunday.

Trained by Roger Varian and partnered by Jack Mitchell, the four-year-old colt held off runner-up Parachutiste by half a length to cover the 2,400-metre distance in 2:27.66.

The victory sealed a third Grosser Preis von Baden title for Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum following earlier wins in 1992 and 2001, while marking a breakthrough first career Group 1 success for jockey Jack Mitchell.