UAE President to begin state visit to Germany on 9 September

ABU DHABI, 7th September, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan will begin a state visit to the Federal Republic of Germany on Wednesday 9 September.

During the visit, His Highness will meet with German President His Excellency Frank-Walter Steinmeier and German Chancellor His Excellency Friedrich Merz to discuss the strong and enduring ties between the two countries and explore opportunities to deepen cooperation, particularly in the economic and development sectors, in support of their shared interests.

The discussions will take place within the framework of the strategic partnership between the UAE and Germany.

The talks will also address regional and international developments and issues of mutual concern.