Mohamed bin Zayed Water Initiative launches ‘Water Pioneers’ Youth Programme to support generation of Emirati Talent in addressing global water challenges

ABU DHABI, 7th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Mohamed bin Zayed Water Initiative today announced the launch of the “Water Pioneers”, a national programme that aims to equip a generation of young Emiratis with the knowledge, skills, and leadership capabilities needed to help address the challenges of water scarcity, by building a network of talent able to contribute to national and global efforts to develop sustainable solutions to this challenge.

The launch comes as part of the Initiative's commitment to investing in human capital and strengthening the role of young Emiratis in shaping the future of the water sector by providing an integrated platform for learning, capacity building, knowledge exchange, and active participation in the national and international dialogue on water issues.

Applications for the Programme's first cohort are open, as the programme aims to bring together 15 young Emirati participants aged 18 to 35, selected from a range of academic disciplines and professional sectors — reflecting the diversity of experience and perspective needed to support innovation, strengthen multidisciplinary collaboration, and contribute to developing sustainable solutions to the challenges of water scarcity.

Water-security challenges are mounting worldwide amid rising demand on water resources and the escalating effects of climate change, with global demand for sustainable water supplies projected to exceed available resources by up to 40 percent by 2030.

At the same time, 2.2 billion people worldwide still lack safely managed drinking water, 3.5 billion lack safe sanitation, and around 4 billion experience severe water scarcity for at least one month each year — underscoring the urgent need to accelerate innovation and develop sustainable solutions.

“Launching the ‘Water Pioneers’ youth programme reflects a long-term commitment to building a generation of Emiratis who possess the knowledge, vision, and ability to help shape a more sustainable water future,” said Ayesha Al Ateeqi, Chief Executive Officer of the Mohamed bin Zayed Water Initiative.

She added, “Water scarcity is not merely an environmental challenge; it is a strategic issue whose effects reach into the lives of communities, their stability, and their opportunities for development. Young leaders with their initiative, creativity, and the boldness to ask the right questions are a driving force for turning awareness of water issues into tangible impact and innovative solutions. By empowering new Emirati youth voices and strengthening water knowledge, the Programme seeks to prepare talent capable of participating effectively in the global water dialogue, supporting pathways of innovation and collaboration, and developing solutions that respond to today's challenges and create lasting impact for the future.”

Youth are increasingly shaping expectations on climate and sustainability, and water scarcity is an issue that resonates deeply. Youth play an important role locally by helping drive action and strengthen community resilience, as well as internationally by building collaboration with peers across borders. Providing the youth with greater opportunities to participate meaningfully in issues related to their future can further strengthen their role and contribution; reinforcing the importance of effective platforms that raise awareness, build their capabilities, broaden their participation, and enable them to contribute meaningfully to addressing water challenges.

The “Water Pioneers” programme aims to prepare a generation of pioneers able to transform one of the world's greatest challenges into an opportunity for creativity and innovation in the field of water. The Programme also builds on the UAE's long-standing approach of investing in and empowering young leaders as essential partners in building the nation's future and helping to address water scarcity.

Applications for the Youth Water Pioneers Programme are now open and can be submitted at Youth Program Application | The Mohamed bin Zayed Water Initiative by 7th October 2026.