Mansour bin Zayed issues resolution approving family charter to safeguard children’s best interests

ABU DHABI, 7th September, 2026 (WAM) -- In his capacity as Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, has issued Resolution No. 43 of 2026 approving the Post-Separation Charter – Year of Family.

The charter aims to regulate the relationship between parents during disputes, promote children’s psychological and social stability, and reinforce their best interests as the primary consideration in all family-related decision.

The charter consolidates a safe and stable family environment for children and ensures that both the father and mother continue to play an active role in their upbringing. It is based on the principle that the dissolution of marriage does not end parenthood, nor does it diminish a child’s need for shared care, safe contact and a stable environment that fosters a sense of security and belonging.

The document represents an agreement based on mutual understanding and respect, seeking to shield children from parental conflict and its effects, prioritise their welfare above all else, and uphold the dignity of both parties. It reinforces that adherence to the charter is an extension of the parents’ moral and legal responsibilities, reassuring their children that their love remains unchanged and that they will continue to receive shared care in a safe environment.

The charter obliges parents to co-operate in their children’s moral and religious upbringing, education, healthcare, and behavioural and educational guidance. The custodial parent is required to keep the other parent informed of academic reports, health status and school activities, while both parties must co-operate and consult on major decisions, including education, medical treatment and travel.

The document sets out the parents’ obligations towards children in their custody, including each parent faithfully fulfilling their parental role, providing healthcare and education, safeguarding the child’s physical and psychological wellbeing, instilling values and virtues, and raising children in accordance with Emirati customs and traditions to deepen their sense of belonging and responsibility. It also ensures the other parent’s right to visitation and communication and requires them to be notified of any significant matter concerning the child.

The charter also sets out the parents’ obligations towards each other, including refraining from disparaging the other parent in front of the children, maintaining respect for and obedience to both parents, and avoiding discussion of the reasons for the dispute or divorce in the children’s presence. It prohibits using the children’s legal rights, including visitation and maintenance, as a means of pressure, bargaining or harm.

The charter is based on the rules established under the Federal Personal Status Law governing custody, maintenance, visitation and educational guardianship. It provides a framework for the parents to agree on the details of visitation, overnight stays, travel by children in custody, and agreed financial obligations.

To resolve disputes arising from implementation of the charter, the document requires the parties to attempt to settle any disagreement amicably. If an amicable resolution cannot be reached, the dispute is referred to the Family Guidance Centre to facilitate reconciliation before the matter is referred to court.

Under the procedural mechanism for implementation, the Family Guidance Counsellor presents the document to the parents following their separation for them to sign it in full or in part and commit to implementing its provisions.