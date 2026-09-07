UAE Ambassador meets President of Congress of Colombia

BOGOTÁ, 7th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Mohamed Abdulla Al Shamsi, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Colombia, met with Honorio Miguel Henríquez Pinedo, President of the Congress of the Republic of Colombia, at the Congress headquarters.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the longstanding friendship and cooperation between the UAE and Colombia and ways to further strengthen and advance bilateral ties, as the two countries celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of relations this year.

The two sides also underlined the economic and trade relations between the two countries. In this regard, Al Shamsi highlighted the significant growth in trade volume and emphasised the importance of further diversifying bilateral trade and expanding economic and investment cooperation.

Furthermore, the two sides discussed completing the ratification procedures for a number of bilateral economic agreements. Al Shamsi emphasised the importance of expediting the process, given the agreements’ role in providing a legal framework for enhanced trade, investment and economic cooperation.

For his part, Henríquez underscored the importance of the agreements and stated that he would follow up on their status and the relevant legislative procedures within Congress.

The two sides also explored ways to strengthen parliamentary cooperation between the UAE Federal National Council (FNC) and the Congress of Colombia. Al Shamsi emphasised the importance of reactivating the memorandum of understanding between both sides, as well as the UAE–Colombia parliamentary friendship committees, to strengthen communication and facilitate the exchange of parliamentary expertise and experience.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the two sides expressed their shared commitment to further strengthening bilateral relations and advancing parliamentary and economic cooperation in support of the mutual interests of the UAE and the Republic of Colombia.