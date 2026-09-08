Egyptian-Spanish team finds Fifth Dynasty tomb at Saqqara

CAIRO, 8th September, 2026 (WAM) -- A joint Egyptian-Spanish archaeological team has unearthed an ancient tomb from the late Fifth Dynasty, belonging to the era of King Djedkare Isesi, in the Mariette Necropolis north of Saqqara, the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities announced Monday.

The ministry noted in a statement that the discovery offers fresh insights into the architectural styles, artistic traditions, and administrative functions of high-ranking state officials at the end of the Fifth Dynasty.