Italy logs hottest summer for more than 75 years

ROME, 8th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Italy has recorded this year its hottest summer since 1950, with an average temperature of 24.3 ​degrees Celsius (75.7 degrees Fahrenheit), the National Research Council's Institute ‌for BioEconomy (CNR-IBE) said on Monday.

August was the hottest month of the year, with an average temperature of 25.6 C, up 5.2 ​C from the 1951-1980 average and 3.5 C ​above the 1991-2020 norm, according to the public body. ⁠The figures are based on readings taken two metres ​above ground level.

"The average of 25.6 degrees Celsius recorded ​in August 2026 exceeds the previous records of 24.6 C in 2024 and 24.0 C reached in August 2017," CNR-IBE researcher Lorenzo Arcidiaco ​said as quoted by Reuters.

Arcidiaco said the data pointed to 2026 ending as ​Italy's hottest year since the data he worked on was first collected in ‌1950, ⁠with July and August both ranking as the warmest on record.

Large parts of Europe, the world's fastest-warming continent, endured sweltering summers, with ​drought and wildfires ​a growing ⁠problem. Britain had its hottest summer since records began.