Oman's Sultan, Rwandan President discuss prospects of joint cooperation

MUSCAT, 8th September, 2026 (WAM) – His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik of Oman and President Paul Kagame of the Republic of Rwanda held an official session of talks at Al Hosn Palace in Salalah on Monday.

Oman News Agency (ONA) said the discussions focused on cooperation and investment in mining, renewable energy, food security, land ports, logistics and healthcare, with the aim of strengthening investment partnership between the two countries in a manner that meets the aspirations of their peoples and serves their mutual interests.