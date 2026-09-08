Gold prices fall, silver rises

NEW YORK, 8th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Gold prices retreated on Monday as markets awaited key US inflation data for further clues regarding the outlook for monetary policy.

Gold fell 0.3% to $4,412.73 per ounce. US gold futures for December delivery also dropped 0.4% to $4,458.70 per ounce, with trading volumes subdued due to a public holiday in the United States.

Among other precious metals, spot silver rose 0.2% to $66.30 per ounce, and platinum fell 0.4% to $1,827.70, while palladium gained 0.2% to $1,389.26.