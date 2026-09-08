Emir of Qatar, UK Prime Minister discuss regional developments

DOHA, 8th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Emir of Qatar His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Andy Burnham discussed relations between the two countries and ways to deepen and expand them across different fields.

This came during a telephone call H.H. received from the UK Prime Minister on Monday, according to Qatar News Agency (QNA).

Both sides shared viewpoints on a range of regional and international issues, particularly with respect to developments concerning the Palestinian cause, along with efforts aimed at achieving a just and lasting peace based on the two-state solution.

In addition, the two sides addressed the recent escalation in the Strait of Hormuz and its implications for the region, as well as international maritime navigation.

They underlined the importance of de-escalation and prioritizing dialogue and diplomatic solutions to help strengthen security and stability in the region.