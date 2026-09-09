European heavyweights launch Champions League campaigns with opening victories

CAPITALS, 9th September, 2026 (WAM)-- Major European clubs made strong starts to their 2026–27 UEFA Champions League campaigns on Tuesday evening, with Manchester City, Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, and Real Betis all securing maximum points in their opening matchday fixtures.

Manchester City kicked off their campaign with a 2-0 away victory against FC Porto at the Estádio do Dragão. Striker Erling Haaland provided the breakthrough for the English side immediately after the restart, opening the scoring in the 47th minute before doubling the advantage in the 90th minute to seal the win.

At the Santiago Bernabéu, Real Madrid earned a 2-1 home win over Italian side Inter Milan. Early strikes from Kylian Mbappé in the 14th minute and Federico Valverde in the 23rd minute put the hosts in control. Inter's Carlos Augusto pulled a goal back in the 77th minute, but the Spanish side held on to secure all three points.

Borussia Dortmund edged past Spanish side Villarreal 3-2 at Signal Iduna Park in a high-scoring encounter.

Real Betis matched that scoreline, capturing a 3-2 away victory against French outfit Lille.