Staff shortages, funding hamper Ebola response: WHO

GENEVA, 9th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The World Health Organisation (WHO) has said that shortages of qualified personnel and funding are hampering efforts to combat Ebola in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, as the outbreak spreads across six provinces beyond its initial epicentre in Bunia.

The organisation called for stronger international support to tackle the outbreak, stressing the need for additional partners to help operate treatment centres and provide essential care to patients.

WHO said nearly 1,400 treatment beds have been established across 59 treatment centres, while another 1,600 beds are still required. Around 9,000 health workers would be needed to support the planned treatment capacity, alongside adequate personal protective equipment and essential medical supplies.

WHO stressed that fully operational treatment centres and sufficient qualified personnel are essential to saving more lives and improving prospects for containing the outbreak.