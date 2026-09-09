Jordan Armed Forces intercept 18 Iranian ballistic missiles targeting kingdom

AMMAN, 9th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Jordan Armed Forces (JAF) – Arab Army announced that the kingdom came under a missile attack from Iranian territory over the past few hours.

Petra News Agency quoted the spokesperson of the Jordan Armed Forces as saying that Jordanian air defence systems engaged 20 ballistic missiles fired toward Jordanian territory, successfully intercepting and destroying 18 of them. Two missiles fell in unpopulated areas.

Field assessments confirmed that no casualties were recorded as a result of the attack, the spokesperson added, emphasising that the armed forces addressed the threat in accordance with established operational procedures to protect the kingdom's airspace and ensure public safety. Continuous monitoring, tracking, and evaluation remain underway.

Specialised teams have begun securing the locations where debris and shrapnel fell, taking all necessary precautions to verify the safety of surrounding areas, the spokeperson said.