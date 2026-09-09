Hurricane Lowell batters western Hawaii, cuts power to thousands

HAWAII, 9th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Strong winds and heavy rain from Hurricane Lowell battered Hawaii's western islands on Tuesday, cutting power to thousands of residents and damaging sections of coastal roads.

On Kauai, strong winds uprooted trees and caused widespread power outages, with the island's utility cooperative reporting that nearly 35,000 customers were without electricity early on Tuesday, according to the Associated Press.

Emergency officials urged residents to conserve water and stay off roads while authorities continued to assess the extent of the damage.