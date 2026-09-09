UAE intensifies search, rescue, humanitarian operations in Nepal

ABU DHABI, 9th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE continues its humanitarian efforts in Nepal, supporting search and rescue and humanitarian relief operations and delivering urgent assistance to those affected, in coordination with the relevant Nepalese authorities, as part of its response to the impact of the severe flooding that has hit the country.

The UAE Search and Rescue Team continues its field operations in Rasuwa District, using advanced search and surveying technologies, including drones for aerial imaging, surveys and three-dimensional mapping. The technology supports more efficient search and rescue operations and helps accelerate efforts to locate missing persons and access affected areas.

As part of its humanitarian relief efforts, the UAE has so far dispatched four relief aircraft to Nepal carrying a total of 186 tonnes of humanitarian and relief aid, including tents, food, shelter supplies, essential items, power generators and logistical equipment. This has been complemented by the procurement of essential supplies from the local Nepalese market to help accelerate the delivery of aid to those affected.

The UAE has also deployed a specialised search and rescue team from Dubai Police, equipped with advanced devices, equipment and technologies, to support the Nepalese authorities in search and rescue operations, locating missing persons and assessing affected sites and areas.

Hammoud Al Afari, Director of UAE Relief Operations, said that UAE teams continue their missions in coordination with the relevant Nepalese authorities, deploying all available resources and technical capabilities to support search and rescue operations and humanitarian relief efforts amid challenging field conditions.