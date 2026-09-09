Shakhboot bin Nahyan participates in Middle East–America Dialogue (MEAD) Summit in Washington, D.C

WASHINGTON, 9th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, participated in the Middle East–America Dialogue (MEAD) Summit, held in the U.S. capital, Washington, D.C. The summit was attended by senior officials, decision-makers, experts, thought leaders, and entrepreneurs from the Middle East and the United States.

Sheikh Shakhboot participated in a panel discussion titled “The MEAD Axis: Partnership and the New Middle East” alongside a number of senior officials and other prominent figures.

Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan’s participation in the summit reflects the UAE’s active engagement in international forums and its commitment to strengthening dialogue and communication with partners, thereby reinforcing cooperation and supporting efforts aimed at achieving security, stability, development, and prosperity in the region and around the world.