Dubai Municipality strengthens construction capabilities through Singapore cooperation

DUBAI, 10th September, 2026 (WAM) -- A Dubai Municipality delegation led by Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita, Director-General of Dubai Municipality, has concluded an official visit to Singapore to explore advanced construction practices, technologies and regulatory approaches and strengthen cooperation in the built environment sector.

The delegation examined Singapore’s experience in construction and urban development and engaged with government entities and international companies specialising in the sector.

The visit focused on modern and modular construction methods, artificial intelligence, automation, digital twins, sustainable infrastructure and smart-city technologies, assessing their potential relevance to Dubai’s continued development.

Bin Ghalita said, “International cooperation and knowledge exchange play an important role in ensuring that Dubai’s construction sector continues to evolve alongside advances in technology, engineering and urban development.”

He added that the visit explored practical applications in modern construction, sustainable infrastructure, digital twins and artificial intelligence that could support the continued development of Dubai Municipality’s regulatory and operational approaches.

“Our objective is to strengthen a construction ecosystem that is more efficient, sustainable and future-ready while supporting Dubai’s global competitiveness,” he said.

As part of the visit, the delegation participated in International Built Environment Week 2026, which examined developments shaping the construction and built environment sector, including workforce capabilities, digital intelligence and sustainability.

The event attracts more than 14,000 participants and visitors and over 1,300 experts and industry leaders. The delegation also visited BEX Asia to explore technologies and solutions for the construction sector.

Dubai Municipality representatives met officials from the Building and Construction Authority and BCA International to exchange expertise on Singapore’s approach to construction sector development.

Discussions covered productivity, advanced building and inspection technologies, regulatory frameworks, construction cost management, sustainability and digital transformation, as well as Prefabricated Prefinished Volumetric Construction (PPVC), artificial intelligence, robotics and safety-monitoring technologies.

During the visit, Dubai Municipality signed a cooperation agreement with BCA International, a subsidiary of the Building and Construction Authority, to strengthen capabilities and facilitate knowledge exchange in green buildings and modern construction methods.

The agreement will support training programmes and specialised site visits, promote the exchange of construction policies and best practices, and explore opportunities to strengthen engagement between Singaporean companies and development projects in Dubai. It will also support the assessment of projects and buildings across the emirate.

The delegation also visited Kajima’s Asia-Pacific headquarters and research and innovation centre at Changi Business Park, where advanced construction technologies, including robotics, automation, digital twins and smart building management, are tested before wider implementation.

It further explored projects by United Tec Construction using modular construction and PPVC technologies, reviewing the process from manufacturing and transportation to on-site installation and their impact on construction speed, quality control, safety, workforce requirements and waste reduction.

The delegation also visited Avenue South Residence and other modular construction projects to examine the practical application of advanced and sustainable construction methods.

The visit forms part of Dubai Municipality’s efforts to strengthen international cooperation, build technical capabilities and identify advanced solutions supporting a more efficient, sustainable and future-ready construction sector.