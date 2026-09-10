Paris Saint-Germain open Champions League campaign with win over Slovan Bratislava

WORLD CAPITALS, 10th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Paris Saint-Germain, the reigning UEFA Champions League holders, opened their campaign in the new season with a 6-1 victory over Slovakia's Slovan Bratislava at the Parc des Princes in Paris in the opening round of the league phase.

The result earned Paris Saint-Germain their first three points of the campaign.

Arsenal, runners-up in last season's competition, defeated Italy's Napoli 1-0 at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium, also securing their first three points.

Liverpool defeated Atlético de Madrid 2-1, while Portugal's Sporting CP beat Türkiye's Galatasaray 3-1, with both sides also collecting their first three points of the campaign.