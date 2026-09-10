Goods barometer points to resilient trade growth despite headwinds

GENEVA, 10th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Global goods trade continued to strengthen in mid-2026 despite persistent geopolitical and policy-related uncertainties, according to the WTO Goods Trade Barometer released onWednesday, 9 September 2026.

The latest barometer reading of 102.0 is above both the baseline value of 100 and its previous reading of 101.7 from last June, indicating that merchandise trade is above trend and continues to gain momentum. The negative impact of the conflict in the Middle East continues to be partly offset by strong demand for electronic components and other goods linked to investment in artificial intelligence (AI).

All of the barometer's component indices are above their common baseline value of 100 to varying degrees except for the container shipping index (99.6), which has dipped slightly below trend. The strongest reading was for the electronic components index (104.9), reflecting robust demand for AI-enabling goods. The highly predictive export orders index (103.5) has also strengthened, pointing to continued growth in merchandise trade in the months ahead.

The indices representing international air freight (102.8) and agricultural raw materials trade (102.6) have risen firmly above trend while the automotive products index (101.5) has risen slightly above trend. Taken together, the component indices suggest that merchandise trade growth has remained resilient despite elevated uncertainty surrounding trade policies and ongoing geopolitical tensions.