Oil prices continued to rise, with Brent crude futures breaching $100 a barrel

NEW YORK, 10th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Oil prices continued to rise on Wednesday, with Brent crude futures climbing above $100 per barrel to record their highest settlement price since late May.

Brent crude futures for the nearest-delivery month rose $3.29—or 3.4% — to settle at $101.21 per barrel, having touched a high of $101.58. Meanwhile, US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude gained $3.02, or 3.25%, to reach $96.05 per barrel.

Both benchmarks recorded their highest settlement levels since May 22.